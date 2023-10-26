Decatur police looking for David Denson, wanted for murder

article

Decatur police responded to a person shot call around 11:40 p.m. Oct. 24 at a home in the 700 block of Atlanta Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was identified as 53-year-old Perry Riley, a resident of Atlanta. Riley was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

The Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division have identified 41-year-old David Denson, also from Atlanta, as the sole suspect in this case. Denson is now wanted for murder in connection with the shooting.

Authorities are urging the public's assistance in locating Denson. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please do not hesitate to contact 911 immediately. Additionally, you can provide anonymous tips by reaching out to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.



