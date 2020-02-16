Decatur police investigate string of armed robberies

Decatur Police are searching for two people suspected of robbing up to 5 people on Saturday.

According to investigators, the five victims said two males approached them and demanded their belongings. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victims, while the other suspect did not pull out a gun, but acted as if he possibly would. Several personal items were taken from the victims including, purses, wallets, cell phones, and watches.

The suspects left the scene in a black Toyota Camry and went westbound and West Howard Avenue, according to police. The victims told police a tag number and it returned as a stolen vehicle in Gwinnett County.

No one was reported as injured.

One of the suspects was described as a black male in his mid-20's, around 6 ft tall, with medium build. He was last spotted wearing a gray knit hate and dark clothing, and had a semi-automatic handgun in his possession. The other suspect was also listed as a black male, but believed to be in his late teens-early 20's, around 5 ft. and 7 inches to 5 ft. and 8 inches in height. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie.

