Decatur man on the run gets life plus 10 years for deadly drive-by

A Decatur man wanted in a deadly drive-by shooting dating back to 2021 was found guilty of murder by a jury on Monday.

Aqontise Glenn, 33, was accused of shooting 36-year-old Christopher Copeland multiple times and leaving him to die in an apartment complex parking lot on Columbia Drive on Sept. 8, 2021. Police found 17 shell cases at the crime scene.

After the shooting, witnesses told the authorities Glenn sped away from the scene in a Nissan. He led DeKalb County police on a high-speed chase for more than two miles, driving on lawns and even in the wrong direction at times to avoid being arrested.

At one point, Glenn hopped out of the car and hopped a fence. In the process, he ended up dropping an iPhone that helped police identify him.

Police say Glenn ran into an apartment off of Wesley Chapel Road that reportedly belonged to his aunt. The family member told police he kicked her door down and begged her not to turn him in. She said she screamed at him to get out until he left.

Two weeks later, the U.S. Marshals Service found Glenn hiding out in Alabama. He was extradited to DeKalb County to stand trial.

On Jan. 22, 2024, Glenn was found guilty on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony fleeing.

The judge sentenced him to life in prison, plus 10 years.