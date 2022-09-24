Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said there is no evidence suggesting Collier's death was related to kidnapping or suicide.

Authorities have said investigators interviewed those "closest" to Debbie Collier and executed multiple search warrants. A police log obtained by Fox News Digital showed law enforcement searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter, Amanda Bearden, on Sept. 14. Officials declined to release copies of the warrants, citing the active investigation.

Bearden was at her mother's home on Sept. 10 in Athens with Collier's husband, Steve, according to a missing person report from Athens-Clarke County Police Department. She and Steve Collier spoke to officers after reporting Debbie missing.

Bearden also drove to the scene where Collier's body was found while investigators searched for her mother, according to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office. An incident report said Athens-Clarke County police notified her of where her mother's rental car was found.

What's thought to be the last known communication from Debbie Collier was a Venmo transfer from an account belonging to Steve Collier to Amanda Bearden. Police said the transfer was for $2,385.

The message with the transfer says, "They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door."

The sudden disappearance and death of Debbie Collier shocked people across Georgia and the nation.

Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. Investigators discovered her in the woods off of Ga. Highway 15 in Habersham County. Investigators found her nude, "laying on her back, grasping a small tree with her right hand," according to the incident report. They also found a red tote bag. She was next to a blue tarp.

Local authorities are handling the investigation. Her body is being examined at the GBI Crime Lab, but agents are not assisting.

Anyone with information on Collier’s case is asked to contact Habersham Sheriff’s Investigators Cale Garrison or George Cason at 706-839-0559 or 706-839-0560, respectively.

Who was Debbie Collier?

Deborrah Todd Collier was a 59-year-old Athens resident, according to police.

Police identified Collier's adult daughter as Amanda Bearden. She told investigators that her mother had no history of mental illness and that she had a "bad back," indicating to law enforcement she couldn't walk far on foot.

Carriage House Realty, Inc. in Athens employed someone by the name of Debbie Collier as a Front Office Manager, according to the website. The company's social media had not publicly acknowledged Debbie Collier's death as of Sept. 22.

Debbie Collier appears to have shared a Facebook account with her husband, Steve Collier.

Collier was a Georgia Bulldogs football fan, according to the public Facebook posts.

When did Debbie Collier disappear?

Collier was reported missing from Athens on Sept. 10. Her daughter, Amanda Bearden, told investigators that her mother’s car was in the shop at the time and that she left home in a rented Chrysler Pacifica SUV, carrying only her license and a debit card.

Based on the incident report narrative from the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, Athens-Clarke County police received assistance from Habersham deputies on Sept. 11.

