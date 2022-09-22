Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death
Incident reports from Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Habersham County Sheriff's Office provide a timeline of some events leading up to the gruesome discovery of Debbie Collier's remains.
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
Debbie Collier, the Georgia mom whose body was found stripped naked and burned in the woods 60 miles from her home, had posted pictures of a badly bruised eye after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020.
Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know
The discovery of Athens woman Debbie Collier's body in the woods in Habersham County raised questions about the her disappearance and death.