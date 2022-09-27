Debbie Collier murder: Security video shows last time Georgia mom was seen before death

Debbie Collier, the Georgia mother whose body was found stripped naked and burned, was last seen on the day she was reported missing at a Family Dollar a few miles away the crime scene.

Police have confirmed with FOX News that Collier was seen on the store's surveillance video on Sept. 10, the day that her husband and daughter reported her missing.

In the footage, Collier is seen buying a red reusable tote bag, a 2-roll pack of paper towels, tarp, rain poncho, and reusable lighter at the store in Clayton, Georgia. Those objects were later found uphill from where her remains were discovered.

(Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

Workers at the store and the landlord for the shopping center told FOX News that investigators had visited and taken copies of the footage.

TIMELINE OF DISAPPEARANCE, DEATH OF DEBBIE COLLIER

A spokesperson for the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said that investigators were reviewing surveillance video taken at the store and confirmed obtaining the surveillance video and Collier's purchase receipt from the store.

(Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

"Investigators did obtain footage that shows the victim, Deborrah Collier, entering the store on September 10th at 2:55 p.m. and remaining there until 3:09 p.m. In the video, the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything. All video footage obtained from the store and surrounding businesses reflect that the victim was alone in the van at the time she visited the store," the spokesperson said in a statement.

DEBBIE COLLIER'S DEATH: WHAT WE KNOW

Collier went missing on Sept. 10 after reportedly sending her daughter $2,385 over the Venmo app and a cryptic message reading, "They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flowerpot by the door."

A wrecker service took the car to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office.

The daughter, Amanda Bearden, told police the final message, with the payment, "scared her" and that it was "unusual" for her mother to leave without telling anyone. She and Steve Collier, the missing woman's husband, alerted police and filed a missing-person report.

Investigators used a SiriusXM radio in Collier’s rental car to track it to a highway 60 miles away in Clarkesville, Georgia. A Habersham County K-9 unit found her remains down an embankment in the woods a quarter-mile from the vehicle — nude, "laying on her back, grasping a small tree with her right hand," according to the incident report.

Officials believe the security footage allows them to narrow down Collier's time of death to between 3:09 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 to when her body was discovered at 12:44 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

HOME OF DEBBIE COLLIER'S DAUGHTER SEARCHED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT: FOX NEWS

Who was Debbie Collier?

Deborrah Todd Collier was a 59-year-old Athens resident, according to police.

Police identified Collier's adult daughter as Amanda Bearden. She told investigators that her mother had no history of mental illness and that she had a "bad back," indicating to law enforcement she couldn't walk far on foot.

Carriage House Realty, Inc. in Athens employed someone by the name of Debbie Collier as a Front Office Manager, according to the website. The company's social media had not publicly acknowledged Debbie Collier's death as of Sept. 22.

Debbie Collier appears to have shared a Facebook account with her husband, Steve Collier.

Collier was a Georgia Bulldogs football fan, according to the public Facebook posts.

When did Debbie Collier disappear?

Collier was reported missing from Athens on Sept. 10. Her daughter, Amanda Bearden, told investigators that her mother’s car was in the shop at the time and that she left home in a rented Chrysler Pacifica SUV, carrying only her license and a debit card.

Based on the incident report narrative from the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, Athens-Clarke County police received assistance from Habersham deputies on Sept. 11.

Get the latest updates to this story on FOXNews.com

FOX News Digital contributed to this report.