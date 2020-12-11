Deaths from COVID-19 in Georgia surpass 10,000

article

Georgia passed a grim milestone on Friday as the total number of confirmed and probable deaths in the state surpass 10,000.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 50 new deaths. The agency now counts 9,175 confirmed deaths and 856 probable deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Georgia is the tenth state to break 10,000 deaths.

The 7-day average for daily new confirmed cases has also set a new record for the fifth day in a row. Monday’s average hovered just under 3,800 new cases per day, breaking the records set back at the end of July. Friday, the number sat above 4,000 cases per day for the second day in a row.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, the GDPH reported more than 4,700 new confirmed cases bringing the total to 466,904.

The state agency also reported nearly 100 new coronavirus patients bringing the total to 2,834. That number is still below the nearly 3,200 patients reported hospitalized during the wave at the end of July.

According to the state’s data, eight of the 13 health districts in Georgia have more than 19% of their hospitalized patients classified as having COVID-19. The district that services Cobb, Cherokee, Paulding, and Douglas just passed that mark today with 19.8%. The district that covers most of metro Atlanta from Peachtree City to Roswell to Sugar Hill including Lawrenceville and Covington is at 15.8%.

