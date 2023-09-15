Deals for National Cheeseburger Day in metro Atlanta | 2023

article

If you love cheeseburgers, Monday is going to be your day. It's National Cheeseburger Days and there are plenty of deals to be had in the metro Atlanta area.

LOCAL

Dantanna's is featuring its Heart Attack Burger on Sept. 18. More than a mouthful, this delicious monstrosity of a cheeseburger features two juicy ground beef patties, topped with a sunny side up egg, a double order of thick sliced hickory smoked bacon and fried onions, and is served between two grilled cheese sandwiches. That’s right. Not one, but two grilled cheese sandwiches. It will be available Sept. 15 through 18.

Dantanna's

NFA Burger in Dunwoody is celebrating National Double Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 15. NFA is offering a limited number of its Smashed, Scattered, Smothered and Covered Burger each day ($20 with a side of tots). Additionally, they have deemed it their "donation burger," which means proceeds from the burger will be donated to a different charity each month.

Wayback Burgers is offering BOGO deal on Sept. 18 featuring their Classic Burger, which is made with wo beef patties made-to-order, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, topped with ketchup and mustard. Guests can redeem this BOGO offer in restaurant, by ordering online, or through the Wayback Burgers app.

Wayback Burgers

NATIONAL DEALS

Applebee's is offering their three Classic Burgers for $8.99 on Sept. 18. The choices are: Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger. Valid for dine-in and website/mobile app orders. Not valid on third-party delivery sites.

Burger King is offering its Royal Perks members a free cheeseburger with a $1 purchase on Sept. 18. The celebration continues with a free Whopper Jr. with a $1 purchase on Sept. 19 and free Whopper with $1 purchase on Sept. 20. On Sept. 22, get a BOGO deal on Whoppers and a free onion rings with $1 purchase.

McDonald's is offering a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents on Sept. 18. However, it is only available through the app.

Wendy's is offering Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers for just one center with any purchase on their app on Sept. 18 through 22.

HISTORY OF THE CHEESEBURGER

Hamburgers have been around for quite some time, but it wasn't until 1924 that someone thought to put cheese on top of a hamburger patty.

It's said that brilliant idea came from a teenager Lionel Sternberger who was working in his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot, in Pasadena. He reportedly tossed a piece of American cheese on a burger and the cheeseburger was born. His father reportedly added it to the menu and it became an instant hit.

However, it wasn't until 1934 that another restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, began using the word cheeseburger in their marketing. And in 1935, the term cheeseburger was trademarked by the Humpty Dumpty Drive-in in Denver, Colorado.

In 1937, Bob's Bib Boy reportedly created the first double cheeseburger.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, please send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.