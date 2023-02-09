Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released

Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident.

Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, just hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their day-long celebration of back-to-back national championships.

Also in the SUV at the time were 21-year-old offensive lineman Warren McClendon and 26-year-old recruiting staffer Tory Bowles, who were both injured.

The 911 callers describe the scene calling it a "horrible accident." The caller told dispatchers there were arcing wires and people on the floor of the SUV.

"We think someone might be dead," the caller said. "I think one person might be out of the vehicle, but there's someone on the ground."

Also alert 911 dispatchers was an automatic call from the iPhone of one of the occupants in the SUV. It reports the accident, but also picks up some of the first responders arriving at the scene.

UGA ATHLETICS ASSOCIATION: USE OF VEHICLE AT TIME OF DEADLY CRASH 'UNAUTHORIZED'

LeCroy had been driving the Ford Expedition on Barnett Shoals Roaad near Stroud Road. She reportedly hit a curb and went off the road, hitting two power poles, and then two trees.

A neighbor's call to 911 reported the crash was blocking her apartment door.

"There is a car wreck outside the door of my apartment," the caller told the 911 dispatcher. "I can't get out the door of my apartment."

According to the accident report, Willock was sitting in the backseat behind LeCroy and was thrown from the SUV. He died at the scene. LeCroy was trapped behind the wheel. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Police say excessive speeds played a factor in the crash. A toxicology report is still pending.

The UGA Athletics Association has since said the vehicle should not have been in use at the time of the crash.