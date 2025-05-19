Retiring officer transforms yard into memorial for Georgia's fallen heroes

The Brief John Ivey, a retiring Clayton County police officer, has created a memorial in his yard to honor Georgia's fallen service members since 9/11, featuring white crosses and etched plaques. The memorial is open to the public without charge, inviting visitors to pay their respects and learn about the individuals who sacrificed their lives. Ivey plans to expand the memorial in retirement, aiming to include tributes to those who served and died during the Vietnam War.



Each Memorial Day weekend, John Ivey transforms his front yard in Senoia into a solemn tribute to Georgia’s fallen service members.

The Clayton County police officer, who retires this week after 30 years of service, has spent the last several years building a memorial of white crosses and etched plaques bearing the names and faces of military personnel who died in conflict since the Sept. 11 attacks.

What they're saying:

"It means the world to me," Ivey said. "You're taking somebody who gave their life for something — and it doesn't get much bigger than that."

The memorial sits in Ivey’s yard on Mount Paran Drive. There’s no admission charge, no donation accepted — only an open invitation to anyone who wishes to walk through, reflect, and pay their respects.

"Everybody’s welcome to come walk through the yard," he said. "You’re not going to hurt the yard. Pay your respects and learn about the people who died for us."

Ivey taught himself to etch the plaques and adds to the memorial every year. This year, he added 10 new crosses and marble carvings, completing what he says is now a full representation of every Georgia service member killed in action since 9/11.

"It lets them see the faces of the people who paid that price," Ivey said. "These people died so we have the freedoms — for you and I to stand here and talk."

What's next:

Looking ahead to retirement, Ivey plans to continue expanding the memorial. His next goal: honoring those who served and died during the Vietnam War.