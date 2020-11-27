Deadly Thanksgiving southwest Atlanta fire

A tragic ending to Thanksgiving in southwest Atlanta, after a late-night fire leaves a man dead.

The blaze broke out on Veltre Circle, off of Cascade Road, just before midnight.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes. That's when neighbors told them a man was trapped inside the home. While some of the firefighters tried to put out the flames, others searched for the victim. Sadly by the time they found him in the kitchen area, it was too late.

"It's horrible. We are away from our families during the holidays and this is the last thing we want to do.... makes you think about your family." — Atlanta Fire Capt. Mike Remsey

The identity of the victim hasn't been released. Firefighters say he appeared to be elderly and that no one else was inside the house when the blaze broke out.

No firefighters suffered any injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.