1 dead in shooting outside Peachtree City CVS, suspect in custody

One person is dead in an early morning shooting outside a Peachtree City CVS Wednesday.

Early in the morning, police were called to the CVS Pharmacy on the 100 block of Lexington Circle after reports of at least one person shot.

FOX 5 has confirmed a person has been killed in the shooting and a suspect is in custody. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The pharmacy is located in a busy retail area close to where the students at McIntosh High School park.

Officials have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Peachtree City Police Department.