Police investigate deadly shooting at a Bogart home

Police in Clarke County are investigating after a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 300 block of Marlborough Downs Road in Bogart. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has not released details surrounding the shooting.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

It was not immediately clear if police were searching for a shooter.

