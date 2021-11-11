Expand / Collapse search
Deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:43PM
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Thursday evening.

It happened at an apartment complex located in the 3300 block of Mount Gilead Road SW just before 8 p.m. Atlanta police said officers arrive to find a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting are under investigation.

The man’s name has not been released.

