Deadly shooting at Lithonia Zaxby’s: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder

Images of a suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Zaxby's restaurant on the 2300 block of Panola Road in Lithonia on the evening of Feb. 6 have been released by the DeKalb County Police Department.

Kenyon Jones was discovered with two gunshot wounds to his back just before 9 p.m. by officers responding to the incident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Investigators report that the gunman, shown in images released on Monday, had an altercation with Jones inside the restaurant before following him outside. It was there that Jones was shot multiple times. The assailant, deemed armed and dangerous by the police, fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Police say the man is expected to be charged with murder.

The DeKalb County Police Department urges anyone with information about the incident to contact their homicide detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Informants can remain anonymous and may still qualify for a reward of up to $2,000.