Man shot twice in back outside Zaxby's on Panola Road in Lithonia

A 24-year-old male was shot outside a Zaxby's restaurant in the 2300 block of Panola Road in Lithonia on Tuesday night.

According to DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call at 8:59 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot twice in the back.

He was transported by EMS to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It appears that the gunshot victim was in an argument with the suspected shooter inside of the restaurant.

The victim walked out and the shooter followed him.

DKCPD did not release any information about the possible suspect.

