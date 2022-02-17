Deadly shooting along Centennial Olympic Park Dr. in downtown Atlanta, police say

At least one person died after an early morning shooting Tuesday at apartment homes located on Centennial Olympic Park Drive.

According to Atlanta Police, the shooting was the result of an argument outside the Centennial Place apartment on Hunnicutt Street.

The dispute started sometime around 4:45 a.m. and at some point someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.

When officers arrived on the scene and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Grady Memorial Hospital as a result of his injuries, authorities confirmed.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was a taxi driver and had arrived at the location a short time before he was shot by an unknown suspect.," police said in a statement sent to FOX 5.

The suspect is believed to have left the scene in the taxi's cab driver's white van.

Police are searching for the taxi cab van a shooting suspect is believed to have used to flee the scene. (Atlanta Police Department)

The vehicle was possibly abandoned a short time later, police said.

Police continue to search for the van.

No word on a possible motive.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle should call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit by calling 911, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by contact investigators directly at 404-546-4235.

