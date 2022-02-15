Police investigating deadly shooting at NW Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex just west of the Downtown Connector.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. on the 100 block of Hunnicut Street in northwest Atlanta.

According to investigators, the incident started with some sort of dispute in the parking lot of the complex. At some point during the argument, a suspect fired shots.

Medics rushed the unidentified man to Grady Memorial Hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene after the shooting.

Police are checking nearby surveillance cameras for information that could help them pick out a suspect.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

