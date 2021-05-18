GBI investigating deadly police shooting near downtown Decatur

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that has shut down multiple roads near downtown Decatur.

The GBI says officers responded to a 911 call early Tuesday morning with a report of a kidnapping.

At some point in their investigation, a Chamblee Police Officer fired at least one shot, killing an unidentified man. The shooting happened at the intersection of West Howard and North McDonough.

GBI agents have confirmed that one man is dead and no officers were injured in the shooting.

The crime scene has shut down multiple Decatur roads including West College Avenue between South McDonough Street and Adams Street and West Howard Avenue between North McDonough Street and Commerce Drive.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or what led up to the officer-involved shooting.

