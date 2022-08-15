Video shows persons of interest in deadly Atlanta shooting over parking space, police say

Newly released surveillance video shows what investigators say are persons of interest in a deadly shooting all over a parking spot.

Monday afternoon, investigators released video showing two men and two women getting out of a convertible that was backed into a parking space. Investigators called them persons of interest.

Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. Saturday to the Odyssey Lounge located along Marietta Street near Howell Mill Road. Police say officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims died at the scene, the other was taken to hospital.

A short time later, police say a third person believed to have been shot at the club was found at a gas station along Howell Mill Road at Chattahoochee Avenue NW. That person was shot in the foot and was also taken to the hospital for treatment, police say.

Detectives are still piecing together exactly what happened, but believe the dispute started over a blocked-in parking spot.

Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the people in the video released on Monday. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).