Possible parking dispute leaves person shot dead in NW Atlanta, police say

Police are investigated two crime scenes, including a deadly shooting, separated by a few miles in northwest Atlanta.

Police said the crime scenes are connected. Early investigative details indicate there could have been an argument over a parking spot that led to deadly gunfire.

In all, one person is dead and two people were injured and hospitalized.

"Right now this does appear to be an escalated dispute over a parking space, possibly a vehicle being blocked in," Major Carlo Peek said.

On Marietta Street, one man died from a gunshot wound near Odyssey, a restaurant and lounge. Another was found with a bullet wound.

On Howell Mill Road, a person who was shot in the leg drove to a QuikTrip.

Police said it's unclear if the victims knew each other.

Police have not provided information about suspects.