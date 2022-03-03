3 killed, 2 injured in fiery crash in DeKalb County

article

Three people were killed in a fiery crash in DeKalb County on Thursday evening, DeKalb County Fire Rescue crews said.

It happened a little before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Wesley Chapel and Snapfinger roads.

Fire officials said a car and a van collided, sparking a fire.

The fire overtook the vehicle killing the three people inside.

Two people inside the van were rushed to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The name of those involved have not been released.

The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

