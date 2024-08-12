Deadly Elleven45 lounge shooting: Hearing for suspect delayed until next month

article

The man accused of the May shooting at the Elleven45 nightclub which claimed the lives of two people and injured four others will have to wait until next month for a preliminary hearing.

Monday’s scheduled hearing for 21-year-old Karanji Reese was postponed until Sept. 3 due to an attorney assignment, court records indicate.

The shooting happened on May 12 at the Elleven45 lounge, which was located along Peachtree Street at Bennett Street in Buckhead. The Mother's Day shooting claimed the lives of 21-year-old Marion Crayton and 20-year-old Nicholas Ridley.

Reese surrendered to authorities on June 5. He was charged with two counts of murder, six counts of aggravated assault, and a single count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond.

Earlier this month, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnesale ruled the nightclub property to be a public nuisance. The decision came after a two-day hearing during which multiple witnesses were called, and the club owner, Djibril Dafe, was arrested for failing to appear on an unrelated charge.