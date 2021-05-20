Police: 1 teen, 1 adult killed in shooting at Bogart home

Police have identified the victims of a deadly shooting in Clarke County on Monday afternoon.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened in the 300 block of Marlborough Downs Road in Bogart. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has not released details surrounding the shooting.

Thursday, police say the victims have been identified as 16-year-old Ashawn Adams of Athens and 21-year-old Casey Parten of Flowery Branch. Officials say Adams was found dead at the scene. Medics rushed Parten to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

A third subject, identified as 24-year-old Tyler Paren of Flowery Branch, was not injured in the shooting.

It was not immediately clear if police have identified a suspect in the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, please call Lt. David Norris at (762) 400-7165 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775.

