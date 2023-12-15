Deadly crash shuts down part of I-20 West in DeKalb County

article

A deadly single-vehicle crash has shut down multiple lanes of Interstate 20 in DeKalb County.

The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 close to the Moreland Avenue exit.

Officials have not shared many details about the wreck other than saying it involved one white SUV and left the driver trapped inside.

Crews blocked part of the interstate while they worked at the scene. At the last report, they were waiting for the DeKalb County medical examiner.

The crash left only two lanes of the westbound side of the interstate open, causing traffic to back up to Glenwood Avenue.

Drivers should prepare for slow travel and take Interstate 285 or Memorial Drive as alternate routes.