2 women hospitalized after overnight house fire in DeKalb County

Medics have rushed two women to the hospital after a fire overnight at a DeKalb County home.

Investigators say the fire likely destroyed the house on the 4100 block of Ballina Drive.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Fire officials, crews responded to reports of a house fire on the road shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

While the residents were able to evacuate, they told firefighters that their two cats were still inside the building. Crews went inside to try to rescue the animals, but the pets did not survive the flames.

The fire broke out overnight at the home on Ballina Drive. (FOX 5)

The two women who lived at the home were both taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials say one woman suffered from smoke inhalation and the other was suffering minor burns.

While crews saved a majority of the home, they believe that it is a total loss.

What we don't know:

Firefighters are now working to find out what sparked the flames.