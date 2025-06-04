Father of 4 killed in overnight shooting near DeKalb County apartments

article

DeKalb County detectives are working to learn what led to a deadly shooting on Flat Shoals Road early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near an apartment complex and church close to Interstate 20.

What we know:

While details of the investigation are limited, authorities say they were called to the 2500 block of Flat Shoals Road around 2:40 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

FOX 5 cameras saw that investigators were focusing on a black truck that appeared to have crashed nearby. Officers were working to tow the vehicle away from the scene. Police have covered a body that was in the driver's seat with a white cloth.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner arrived on the scene to pronounce the victim dead.

The investigation shut down part of the road for hours while crews worked at the scene. A large crowd gathered in the area.

What we don't know:

Information about what led up to the shooting has not been released.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects.

What they're saying:

A woman on the scene who identified herself as the victim's aunt said that she believes the 30-year-old father of four was visiting the apartments when a group shot him dozens of times.

"They said some boys ran from building one and came behind the truck, and they shot the truck up and shot him," Serintha Gray said. "He was driving and he crashed … went into the gate."

She said the family quickly drove over to the scene and were in shock over the situation.

"They're in disbelief because he was a good boy," Gray said. "He wasn't no troublemaker."

Serintha Gray said her nephew was the victim in the shooting and she is hoping for answers. (FOX 5)

She's hoping that security cameras in the complex and around the area may help bring whoever killed her nephew to justice.

"This was just nonsense. You just shot an innocent man in his truck - close range. They need to turn themselves in because we aren't going to rest until we get justice," she said.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.