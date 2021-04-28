Deadly accident on Atlanta Highway in Hall County under investigation

Investigators in Hall County are seeking witnesses of a fatal traffic accident on Atlanta Highway south of Friendship Road.

Investigators said they're particularly interested in finding a person they said was spotted jogging on Atlanta Highway near the time of the crash.

The accident killed 64-year-old Oakwood woman Grisel Alvarez Martinez. Officials said Hall County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the accident at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Deputies said the second driver was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Officials ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who knows the identity of the jogger should contact investigators at 770-718-2383.

