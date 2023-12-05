Daytime detour extended on I-285 WB ramp to Peachtree Boulevard

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has announced that the daytime detour for the Interstate 285 westbound ramp to Peachtree Boulevard southbound has been extended.

GDOT contractors will implement an additional daytime closure of the I-285 westbound (WB) to State Route 141/Peachtree Boulevard southbound (SB) ramp, weather permitting. This will take place 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dec. 5.

• I-285 westbound to Peachtree Boulevard southbound ramp will be closed and a detour implemented

• Motorists will continue on I-285 westbound and exit at North Peachtree Road (Exit 30), merge onto I-285 eastbound and exit to Peachtree Boulevard southbound (Exit 31A)

The improved interchange is anticipated to open by the end of 2023.

The I-285/Peachtree Boulevard Interchange Improvements project combines the I-285 westbound exit ramps to Peachtree Boulevard north and south, while adjusting the horizontal curve of the north exit ramp to reduce bottleneck from the interstate.More information about the I-285/Peachtree Boulevard Interchange Improvements Project can be found at https://i285pibimprovements-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

Exact time may change due to weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.