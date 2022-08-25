Daycare owner charged with multiple counts of child cruelty

A Griffin woman who has been running a state licensed daycare out of her home for years, is now charged with multiple counts of cruelty to children and battery.

Connie Pound, 61, has almost three dozen charges against her. The victims are all children who attended her daycare.

Macy Jones’ daughter, Emerson, first started going to Pound's daycare when she was just a baby. Jones says Pound came highly recommended. She trusted Pound, even after Emerson came home with a black eye.

"When I asked about it, she said another kid hit her with a toy. I had no reason not to believe her," said Jones.

When Emerson had a broken leg and Jones took her to the hospital, she says the doctors there told her she needed to look into what really happened.

"They're the ones who said we're filing a report, they said there's no way she fell. I said okay, let's do it," said Jones.

Jones filed a report and talked to state investigators. She was told there was not enough evidence to prove wrongdoing.

After almost two years, the case was re-opened when more parents came forward and the complaints against Pound started piling up.

"When I got the call from the investigator, you feel every emotion, you feel someone has broken your trust, you're sad, you're mad," said Jones.

Jones says she is furious, but tries to keep the focus on her daughter who is healthy, happy and about to turn 3.

"She's okay and hopefully will not remember this, but she's okay," said Jones.

After being booked into the Spalding County jail, Pound was given a $125,000 bond.

State authorities say they have an open and active investigation regarding Pound and her daycare.