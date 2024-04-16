Dawsonville woman walking on tracks killed by train, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a train collision that killed a female pedestrian in Hall County late Monday night.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 11:40 p.m. on Dorsey Street near Industrial Boulevard.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Dawsonville resident Krystle May Holgate was walking on the tracks when a Norfolk Southern train approached her.

Despite the conductor sounding the train's horn, officials say Holgate did not move and was hit.

Medics pronounced Holgate dead at the scene. Her body is being sent for an autopsy, but investigators do not believe there was any foul play involved in her death.

Deputies shut down a portion of Dorsey Street early Tuesday morning to examine the scene. It has since been reopened.