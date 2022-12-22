Dawson County man faces 9 counts of sexual exploitation of children

A tip to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office leads to the arrest of 41-year-old Dawson County man in an online child pornography case, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

John Leonard Maxfield Jr was charged with two counts of distribution and seven counts of possession of sexual exploitation of children.

The GBI’s Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit says a tip sparked the investigation. Investigators say enough evidence was collected for them to obtain a search warrant of Maxfield’s home.

After GBI agents and Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies conducted the search, Maxfield was taken into custody. He was booked into the Dawson County Jail.