Deputies: Driver left pedestrian critically injured after crash at Dawson County intersection

article

Deputies are searching for a driver who left a pedestrian fighting for their life at a Dawson County Intersection late Saturday night,

Officials say the crash happened just before midnight where Dawson Forest Road intersects with Blacks Mill Valley Road.

At that time, investigators believe a 2001 to 2008 white Jaguar sedan that was traveling westward toward Highway 9 hit a pedestrian.

Instead of staying on the scene, the driver fled, leaving the pedestrian in critical condition.

Investigators believe the car should have damage to its passenger side, especially in the area around its mirror.

If you have any information that could help find the driver or the vehicle, call the Dawson County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency number at 706-344-3636 line or its anonymous tip line at 706-265-4744.