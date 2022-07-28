Police continue search for suspect in murder of 12-year-old Atlanta boy

article

Atlanta police are continuing their search for a suspect in the death of a 12-year-old boy murdered while going to play with his friends.

It's been over year since the body of 12-year-old David Mack was found shot dead in a drainage ditch near his grandmother's house. Mack's killer remains free.

Atlanta police are expected to give an update on the active investigation Thursday afternoon.

Loved ones said on Feb. 9, 2021 Mack left his grandmother's home near Shirley Street in southwest Atlanta to go play football with friends, but he never returned home.

12-YEAR-OLD MURDER VICTIM LAID TO REST AS KILLER REMAINS ON THE RUN

David Mack (Courtesy of the family)

'He said, 'I love you' and I said, 'I love you too.' That was the last time I talked to him," his grandmother Glenda Mack told FOX 5.

Family members found his body behind a vacant home on Shirley Street, less than a mile from his grandmother's home.

FAMILY TRAUMATIZED AFTER FINDING MISSING BOY'S BODY NEAR SOUTHWEST ATLANTA HOME

"Those images are gonna be etched in my mind forever," his father Darius Mack explained. "I turned him over. I checked him. I took it all in. I allowed myself to. I made sure I did that."

According to the autopsy report the family received, Mack was shot six times and had severe injuries, a sign that he may have been beaten.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect.

If you have information about the case, you can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).