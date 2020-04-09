Data suggests coronavirus disproportionately impacts black, Latino communities

Several states are starting to see an alarming trend that indicates Hispanic and African American communities are hit disproportionately hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

In Louisiana, African Americans account for 70 percent of COVID-19 deaths; a state in which blacks account for 32 percent of the population.

While African Americans account for 6 percent of Wisconsin’s population, they account for 73 percent of the state’s deadly coronavirus cases.

“Unfortunately, not a lot is new. We’ve known for decades that people of color have suffered disproportionately due to diseases,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said in an interview on Good Day LA Wednesday.

Dr. Adams also said social distancing is easier for those who live in affluent neighborhoods.

In Los Angeles, an emerging hot spot for the virus, Hispanics accounted for 807 of confirmed coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said demographic information has been provided for 6,306 confirmed coronavirus cases, which was just 37% of all cases in The Golden State. The current data shows the ethnic breakdown of those who have tested COVID-19 positive are:

Newsom said because of the lack of demographic information, there was a need to conduct more detailed studies to provide more accurate numbers.

Health officials said some factors that impact communities of color include less access to healthcare, being uninsured or underinsured, or having underlying health conditions.

Health officials are trying to get the word out and are urging people of color to adhere to stay-at-home orders.

