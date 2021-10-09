'Dangerous felon' arrested by joint task force in Paulding County

article

Law enforcement in Paulding County arrested a man flagged as a violent offender and a danger to law enforcement.

Deputies said Robert Lewis Anderson was wanted for felonies in Haralson County before his arrest. Deputies said he's currently in Paulding County Jail on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and destruction of evidence.

A Haralson -Paulding Drug Task Force agent allegedly saw Anderson in Paulding County on Tuesday and followed him to a suspected drug house in Dallas, Georgia, city limits.

The agent called Paulding County deputies after allegedly witnessing a drug transaction. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Anderson's car before he crossed into Haralson County.

Law enforcement said Anderson attempted to throw about 26 grams of methamphetamine out of his car window.

That arrest led to a subsequent arrest on Wednesday by the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force which resulted in seizures of a kilogram of methamphetamine and some cocaine.

"This teamwork by multiple agencies made sure that a wanted, dangerous felon is back behind bars and the drugs he had purchased did not get brought back into Haralson County. The Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force continues to make a positive difference here and in Paulding County. We remain committed to the goal of making our communities safer and more peaceful for our citizens," Sheriff Stacy Williams said.

