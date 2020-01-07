Damaged natural gas line sends flames shooting up along Memorial Drive in Atlanta

Firefighters are working to control a large fire that has broke out in southeast Atlanta after a natural gas line was damaged, according to officials.

The fire was reported in the 2400 block of Memorial Drive, near the East Lake Golf Club.

As SKYFOX flew overhead, flames and thick plumes of smoke coule be seen coming from the structure. The fire also appeared to have spilled out into the roadway and traveled across the street.

Atlanta Gas Light confirmed to FOX 5 that the fire started from a damaged natural gas line caused by a third-party contractor working near the location. They said they have crews at the scene assisting first responders.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has closed all eastbound and westbound lanes on Memorial Drive between 2nd Avenue and East Lake Drive while crews repair the gas line. The road is expected to be back up at around 6:30 Tuesday night. Motorists are advises to look for alternate routes and expect delays.

FOX 5 is working to learn more from offcials at the scene. Keep refreshing this story for updates and be sure to watch FOX 5 News at 5 p.m. for the latest details.