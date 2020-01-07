Owner of burned-down building says insurance will cover the damages

Heavy flames destroyed a recently-renovated building on Tuesday. The owner of that building on Memorial Drive says he plans to rebuild.

Craig Burns says when he got there, he spoke to some people who own a business down the street. They told him, “literally the ground shook. They turned and they saw guys sprinting down the streets screaming and apparently they were very scared. They were running away from the impact.”

DAMAGED NATURAL GAS LINE SENDS FLAMES SHOOTING UP ALONG MEMORIAL DRIVE IN ATLANTA

Burns says his business partner, who owns the business, was inside the building just moments before it happened. But thankfully he was not injured. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Fortunately, Burns says he actually reviewed his insurance last week and everything will be covered. But he says, “we’re going to see who is at fault here. If there was any negligent type of activity, our lawyers will be talking.”

Burns says the building is 1 story, with three separate office spaces.