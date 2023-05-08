Non-contact boxing classes help Vietnam veteran with Parkinson's stay strong

Bruce Craft wanted to get stronger. The 78-year-old thinks he found the perfect way to do that at the YMCA near his home in Dallas, Ga.

"It's a boxing class. Parkinson's boxing class, every Thursday," Craft said.

For six years, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta has been teaming up with PD Gladiators and the Parkinson's Foundation to offer low-cost, non-contact boxing classes for people with Parkinson's and other movement disorders at all of its facilities.

Craft, a former Army Ranger who served two tours in Vietnam, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2013.

Parkinson's disease has been linked to exposure to the herbicide Agent Orange, which was widely used in Vietnam.

"I was having symptoms, mild at first, and then they had me tested, and then it started getting a little worse with the shaking," Craft said. "Then, I went on meds and the doctor told me, he says, ‘You need to change your diet and start exercising more’."

That's how Craft ended up at the YMCA.

Parkinson's boxing classes focus on improving balance, movement, strength and hand-eye coordination.

"I do it for physical – to build up my body, my coordination," Craft said. "Then, mental aspects. It's about a third mental, then two-thirds physical for me."

He said these workouts make a difference.

"The boxing makes you think while you're exercising. While you're throwing punches, you're thinking of numbers at the same time," Craft explained. "So, you're trying to get coordinated. And it is just like I said, it's just amazing what it does to you. It's not overnight. But over a period of time, you will see what a big difference it makes."

Craft has also battled cancer, undergoing three surgeries.

But, he said he has no plans to slow down.

"I'm going to turn 79," he said. "I'm pretty healthy. I've got no complaints about anything. I mean, God's been good to me."

This program, Craft said, is keeping him strong.

"It's made a big difference," he said. "There's no getting around it. And it's not just a simple, little one-hour class. The benefits are just amazing."

