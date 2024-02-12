Dalanna Bailey: Covington mother found guilty of deadly double shooting while holding infant

article

A Newton County woman, Dalanna Bailey, has been found guilty of shooting two people while holding her infant, who was not even a year old at the time.

The father of her infant, Deshawn Grayson, was injured, and the woman who drove him to her apartment, 27-year-old La’Peachah Nash was killed.

Covington woman arrested for murder after double shooting

Bailey was arrested on May 14, 2020, at the Knights Inn motel on Panola Road in DeKalb County. She was with her baby, who was safe.

Investigators say seven hours earlier and some 20 miles east, the Conyers woman pulled the trigger, killing 27-year-old La’Peachah Nash and injuring Deshawn Grayson, both of Covington.

La’Peachah Nash (Newton County District Attorney’s Office )

It happened at an apartment complex located in the 10000 block of Fieldcrest Walk.

Nash, who was shot in the head, was rushed in critical condition to Atlanta Medical Center, but was pronounced dead the next day.

Grayson was flown to AMC as well with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Mother accused of holding baby during murder

During the trial, prosecutors outlined Bailey’s relationship with Grayson. The two had a young child together. Grayson had gone to the Fieldcrest Apartment complex, being driven by Nash, to give Bailey money for the child, who was not even a year old at the time.

Prosecutors say Bailey got into an argument with Grayson at the door to her apartment as she held her young child and was armed with a gun in her waistband.

Jurors heard how, during the argument, Grayson had attempted to get the gun away from her, fearing for his and his child’s safety. Bailey continued to threaten him, telling him she had a round in the chamber.

Covington police say two people were shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on May 13, 2020. (FOX 5)

Grayson ran from Bailey, attempting to get back to the car driven by Nash. As the pair attempted to drive away, Bailey fired three shots into the driver’s side window, all while holding her infant.

Bailey fled the area with her baby.

Dalanna Bailey to be sentenced for murder

Shortly after closing arguments on Monday, a Newton County jury returned its verdict.

Bailey was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Her sentencing is scheduled for March 7.