Dad helps daughter kill boyfriend in DeKalb County apartment shooting, police say

article

DeKalb County police have identified the trio involved in a fatal shooting at the Belle Vista apartment homes last week.

Police identified Treyvon Vallery as the 25-year-old who was shot multiple times outside the apartment complex in the 100 block of Camellia Lane. It happened just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Investigators have identified Royricas Shaw as the 47-year-old involved in the shooting. Police said Vallery was dating Shaw's 25-year-old daughter, Nina Shaw.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ DeKalb County police surround an apartment building located in the 100 block of Camellia on Feb. 28, 2024. (FOX 5)

Police said there was an argument at the scene before both the father and daughter fired the shots that killed Vallery.

Both Shaw's were charged with murder and taken to the DeKalb County Jail. According to jail records, Royricas has been arrested at least a dozen times since 1994 for various crimes including assault, disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It's unknown what the three were arguing about.