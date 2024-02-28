DeKalb County apartment shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 injuries

Image 1 of 10 ▼ DeKalb County police surround an apartment building located in the 100 block of Camellia on Feb. 28, 2024. (FOX 5)

A shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex has claimed the life of one man and injured another.

It happened just before 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the Belle Vista apartment homes located off DeKalb Medical Parkway at Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department believe a 25-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, who both knew each other, got into an argument, which escalated into shots being exchanged outside one of the apartment buildings.

The 25-year-old man was found dead at the scene by police. The 147-year-old man arrived shortly after at a nearby hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The names of the men have not been released.

It was not immediately clear if charges would be filed in this case.