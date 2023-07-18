18-year-old charged in deadly hit-and-run at Cumberland Mall

article

An 18-year-old is facing criminal charges after Cobb County police say she killed a woman in a crash at Cumberland Mall.

Officials say the crash happened in the parking lot of the mall on the night of Sunday, July 16.

According to police, 25-year-old Paige Jenkins was severely injured when she was hit by a vehicle while walking in the parking lot.

Medics rushed her to a local hospital, but she wasn't able to survive her injuries.

Investigators say the driver, identified as Vanessa Robinson, didn't stop after hitting Jenkins.

Cobb County officers arrested Robinson Monday with the help of the Fairburn Police Department.

If you have information about the crash, call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3945.