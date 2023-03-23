Crews battling apartment fire in College Park that killed 2 dogs

article

The Clayton County Police Department and the Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services are working an apartment fire in the 5800th block of Riverdale Road in College Park.

A photo released by the police department showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The police department released an update saying two dogs were killed in the fire.

FOX 5 is working to gather more information.

This story is breaking. If you have photos or video, send them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.