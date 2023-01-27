Driver found shot behind the wheel in Decatur car crash

article

A driver is in critical condition after he was shot while behind the wheel in Decatur.

Decatur police say at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to an accident scene on Creste Drive.

When they arrived, they found a driver shot inside a crashed vehicle at the scene.

Witnesses tell police that they saw a passenger flee on foot after the crash.

Medics rushed the driver to a nearby hospital. At last report he is in critical condition.

Officials have not released the identity of the driver or the alleged passenger.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.