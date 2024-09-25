Creed concert Atlanta: Is weather impacting the performance?

article

Creed, along with 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven, is still expected to take the stage at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on Wednesday evening despite the weather.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

As of 4:30 p.m., no notice was given that the show would be delayed or canceled.

Organizers are advising ticketholders to text "CREED2024" to 404-609-1566 for weather and show updates.

