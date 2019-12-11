'Crawford' crew donates Toys for Tots

Hollywood royalty made a guest appearance on Good Day Atlanta this morning -- and helped make this season a lot brighter for some local children.

Joan Crawford and Judy Garland (otherwise known as Atlanta actresses Emily Nedvidek and Anna Dvorak) stopped by the Publix on Cascade Road to donate to this year's Toys for Tots campaign -- and, of course, tell us all about their latest holiday production, "Christmas with the Crawfords" at Out Front Theatre Company.

The musical comedy is a classic film lover's dream -- featuring biting one-liners (many pulled straight from movies including Mommie Dearest and Mildred Pierce), festive holiday songs, and star cameos -- and is set in Oscar-winner Joan Crawford's living room on one very madcap Christmas Eve.

"Christmas with the Crawfords" is on-stage through December 21st, and tickets start at just $15 -- you can purchase them here. Meanwhile, you can donate a new, unwrapped toy to any Metro Atlanta Publix location through December 23rd to help out this year's Toys for Tots campaign -- but please, no wire hangers!