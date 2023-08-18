Lanes reopen after crash with fire on Moreland Avenue NB

All lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.

There's a bad crash right now in DeKalb County on Moreland Avenue northbound near South River Industrial Boulevard.

It looks like one of these vehicles -- a semi truck -- may be on fire as well. Traffic is currently being diverted.

There appears to be debris in the southbound lanes as well. Drivers may want to take Forest Park Raod or Jonesboro Road instead.

There's also a crash in the downtown connector in the northbound lanes past Langford Parkway. It appears to lanes are currently blocked and that is causing a bit of a slowdown.

