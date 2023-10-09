At least 1 person injured in crash on Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs

article

A crash shut down Spalding Drive between Clay Drive and Ball Mill Road in Sandy Springs early Monday afternoon, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

The crash involved a dump truck and another vehicle. Several emergency response vehicles and a helicopter were observed at the scene by SkyFOX5.

Image 1 of 13 ▼

At this time, it is not known how long the road will be closed or what caused the crash.

First responders were seen working to remove someone from one of the vehicles in the crash for quite some time. The person was eventually removed and loaded on a helicopter to be taken to a hospital for treatment. SSPD says the person is stable. Their exact condition is unknown.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.