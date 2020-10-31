Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Interstate 20

article

All lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound are blocked after a crash involving three vehicles.

Officials say the crash happened early Saturday morning near the exit for Flat Shoals Road.

Crews expect to have the scene cleared around 8:30 this morning.

So far, police have not said what caused the accident.

There is no word on how many people were involved or if any of them are seriously injured.

